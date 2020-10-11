Racist woman throws puppy at man, then accuses him of 'stealing' it

In a disturbing video which has now gone viral on Twitter, a woman throws a hapless puppy at a random passerby right in the middle of the street.

The incident took place in broad daylight, where a white woman seemed to trigger her inner 'Karen', as she can be spotted behaving in a disturbingly hostile manner towards a random stranger. She also launches a racist tirade at the stranger, who is a man of colour. The woman's overall demeanour casts a sense of uneasiness over the clip.

The clip soon went viral, when the man known by his Twitter handle @Mulaflare, posted the clip online. Thanks to the immense power of Twitter, the clip has now received more than 30K retweets:

Idk what’s goin on but I got a new dog pic.twitter.com/noLZKNYO6d — glogloglo (@Mulaflare) October 10, 2020

What's even more shocking is the fact that the woman seems to have abducted the helpless puppy, who appears uncomfortable in her hands.

Moreover, no pet lover in their right minds would ever consider throwing a puppy, that too, at a random stranger!

Twitter responds to 'Psycho Karen' who threw a puppy

Throughout the clip, the woman appears to be disoriented and in a sort of daze, as her steely gaze literally bores into viewers.

It is presumed that she could have been under the influence of alcohol or some other kind of medication. She can be heard rambling on at the man and goes on to even insult his family and his race as she blocks his path to his car. She also comes uncomfortably close to him on numerous accounts, and at one particular juncture, even attempts to kick him.

However, in the most shocking bit of the clip, towards the end, she hurls the puppy right at the shocked man, who immediately checks to see if the puppy is alright.

What the f**k! Get the f**k out of here you dumb b***h! Back up, this is not your dog, I got video of everything. You're going to jail! "

And if that wasn't enough, she then goes on to accuse the man of stealing her puppy.

Thankfully, the pup is doing fine at the moment and is being kept safe, as confirmed by his Instagram story:

Soon after the clip went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as the woman's disturbing behaviour repelled the online community:

nah she not a human being. there’s no soul behind those eyes — Malik El🧴 (@AshyMalik) October 10, 2020

This video took a turn for the worst. pic.twitter.com/i2MKhLQic5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 10, 2020

Who tf throws a puppy oh my god — king of wannabe socialists (@DakDeMarco) October 10, 2020

They also praised the man for immediately rushing to the dog's aid:

The fact that the dog ran to you after she threw it just means that you were sent to protect that poor pup — gia (@giafob) October 10, 2020

U are a king for saving that dog ❤️ — chris #BOOSTWRLD (@prodilovechris) October 10, 2020

You a real one for keeping taking the pup. 🤙🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/s9bXV7GOq9 — Tanza (@TanzaLongie) October 10, 2020

Sorry you had to go through this. You’re a good guy. 🙏 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 10, 2020

Another user also drew attention to the prevalent racism which plagues the streets:

According to the latest developments, the man has now started an online fund for the dog's upkeep, and his initiative has already received quite a few donations: