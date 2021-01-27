Radish Locations in Genshin Impact: How to complete the Marvelous Merchandise event

Radish locations in Genshin Impact can sometimes be difficult to find.

Finding them however, is absolutely necessary to complete the Marvelous Merchandise Event. Locations where radishes are available in bulk can solve the farming problem in an instant. This article is going to explore all the available locations where players can find and farm radish in bulk, in order to receive the 40 primogems rewarded by the event.

Top 5 Radish Locations in Genshin Impact:

Location #1: Near Dawn Winery

This is the one of the most common Radish locations in Genshin Impact. Follow the map to reach the spot marked below, at the south of Dawn Winery.

South of Dawn Winery

After reaching the mark, look around for the spot shown below.

Radish Location of Dawn Winery (4 Radishes)

4 Radishes can be collected from this location.

Location #2: Wanmin Restaurant(Liyue)

Teleport to Liyue port and find the restaurant marked in the picture below.

Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue

Wanmin Restaurant (10 Radish)

At the restaurant, 10 radishes can be purchased for 3150 Mora, which is very cheap. The shop resets weekly. Purchase amount is restricted to 10 radishes per week.

Location #3: Expedition (Mondstadt)

Teleport to the Adventurer's Guild and under the Mondstadt expeditions menu, there is an Wolvendom expedition option, which can be used to obtain 8 to 12 radishes per day.

Mondstadt Expedition (8-12 radish)

Location #4: Expedition (Liyue)

Similar to Mondstadt expedition, there is an Guyun Stone Forest expedition in Liyue, which can be used to obtain 8 to 12 radish daily.

Liyue Expedition (8-12 Radishes)

Location #5: Stone Gate, Liyue

Follow the map to reach the marked spot at Stone Gate, Liyue. Four Radishes can be found beside the house at the marker.

Credits: GameWith

These are the top 5 Radish locations in Genshin Impact that can get players radishes in bulk, without needing to travel too far. To complete the Marvelous Merchandise event, teleport to Mondtsadt and find Liben near the Gates. Offer him the radishes to get 40 primogems for free. These radish locations in Genshin Impact can be navigated to quite easily as well.

