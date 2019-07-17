×
Rage 2: Three new game modes are being added in the next game update

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
6   //    17 Jul 2019, 20:57 IST

RAGE 2
RAGE 2

Rage 2 was released back in May 2019 to a lukewarm reception from critics and fans alike but that hasn't stopped the devs at Avalanche Studios and ID Software to constantly churn out free content for the game.

The next update for the game will be made available on 25th July and adds a plethora of new content to keep the old and new players keep coming back to the game.

Announced via Rage 2's Twitter account, the game will be getting three games updates starting next week. These new game modes are - Ironman, Ultraman, and Newgame+.

 For starters, we have a game mode that wasn’t touched upon called Ironman Mode. Then we have the more traditional New Game Plus+ mode which offers a chance for players replay the game from the start but retain all of their upgrades and weapons. Lastly, there is the Ultra-Nightmare mode that will provide an even harder difficulty.

Aside from all these new modes, the game will also receive some quality life improvements in the form of an "an added flashlight, skippable ark tutorials and more!" There will also be multiple bug fixes and game optimization features. We will hear more about these when the patch list is released.


If you didn't know, Rage 2 is the sequel to 2011's ID software post-apocalyptic shooter game RAGE. Developed in a collaboration by the talented Avalanche Studios, most notably known for the Just Cause and the Mad Max games, alongside the original creators-ID Software whose next game Doom Eternal is scheduled to launch this year as well.

With shooting mechanics inspired by the Doom games and a gorgeous, living breathing open world destruction made famous by Avalanche Studios, Rage 2 is a fun package overall.

The game has a Metacritic score of 68/100 on the PS4.



For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
