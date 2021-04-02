Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views and more

Rahul Gamer is an Indian content creator who frequently posts Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel. He currently has 1.05 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

This article takes a look at Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, win rate, earnings, views, and other details.

Rahul Gamer’s stats and Free Fire ID

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer’s lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer has played 9104 squad games and triumphed in 1912 of them, making his win rate 21.00%. He has 26631 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.70.

The YouTuber has 632 Booyahs in 4939 duo games, translating to a win rate of 12.79%. With 13636 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has also played 2424 solo games and has won on 297 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.25%. He has 6621 kills in these matches, with a win rate of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gamer’s ranked stats

Rahul Gamer has 26 victories in 157 ranked squad matches, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. He bagged 710 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.35 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 153 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 24 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.86%. He has 690 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.35.

Rahul Gamer has played 56 ranked solo games and has won 15 of them, making his win rate 26.78%. He has 262 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.39 in this mode.

Earnings

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Rahul Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings are expected to be around $3.2K - $51.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is believed to be in the range of $38.6K - $617.9K.

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Rahul Gamer’s channel was posted in June 2019. He currently has 1.05 million subscribers, 159k of which came in the last 30 days.

His views and subscriber count

Rahul Gamer has more than 69.2 million views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Rahul Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Rahul Gamer’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Rahul Gamer also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

