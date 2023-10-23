RAID: Shadow Legends Nightmare Summon Pool event: Release date, details and more

RAID Shadow Legends is unveiling an exciting limited-time event called the Nightmare Summon Pool. This special occasion presents players with a one-of-a-kind chance to summon champions from a handpicked pool featuring some of the game's most formidable and elusive characters.

This article will highlight all the details you need to make the most of this event.

RAID Shadow Legends Nightmare Summon Pool - Everything you need to know

Event details

Running from 09:00 UTC on Monday, October 23, until 09:00 UTC on Friday, October 27, the Nightmare Summon Pool Event promises an adrenaline-pumping experience for RAID enthusiasts. During this time frame, players can partake in the excitement by summoning champions from the coveted Nightmare Summon Pool, each requiring 20 Prism Crystals.

The significance of Prism Crystals

Prism Crystals are key to unlocking this special event and can be acquired through in-game shops and events. This currency grants players access to the Nightmare Summon Pool. As a newfound and invaluable resource, it's imperative to handle Prism Crystals carefully, ensuring they are used judiciously to maximize your chances of obtaining a champion of your dreams.

Strategies to spend Prism Crystal

1) Prism Crystal conservation

Prism Crystals represent a valuable and limited resource, making it crucial to reserve them specifically for the Nightmare Summon Pool Event.

Accumulating a substantial number of these crystals will help players summon multiple times, significantly increasing their odds of obtaining a powerful champion.

2) Strategic resource management

Before delving into the summoning process, ensure you have enough resources to summon multiple champions. This prudent approach will heighten the likelihood of securing a champion to substantially bolster your team's overall capabilities.

3) Purchasing Prism Crystals

For players determined to secure a top-tier champion, investing in Prism Crystals may be a sound strategy. While this approach is optional, allocating some resources in this manner can markedly improve your chances of obtaining the champion you desire.

After the recent update, the Nightmare Summon Pool Event promises a riveting opportunity for RAID Shadow Legends players to access a select pool of champions, some of which are not readily accessible through standard summons.

With careful preparation and a dash of good fortune, you may emerge from this event with a powerful addition to your champion roster. Get ready for an adventure like no other in RAID Shadow Legends!