Rainbow 6 Siege Y4 S4 Updates Revealed

Operation Shifting Tides

Today, Ubisoft Studios released the third edition of updates notes to the final season of year 4 of siege. Earlier it was unofficially revealed through a tweet and raised controversy to a few of the changes that the developers are making. However, now that it has been officially announced on the Ubisoft site, the changes are final.

This update is expected to hit the base game sometime near the middle of February. Till then the changes are live on the Rainbow 6 Experimental Test Server which the players are free to download and check out for themselves.

What to Expect as the Update hits Siege

Designer's Notes on changes that are coming

The released notes revealed quite a lot of alterations and additions which will supposedly prove to be a breath of fresh air for the fans and newcomers alike. However, the competitive players will maybe face hurdles due to certain nerfs and buffs to some controversial operators. Here are the main attractions or maybe turn-offs for some players.

AIM DOWN SIGHTS Time Increased

ADS time increased for all the weapons

Assault Rifles before: 30ms now: .40ms

Designated Marksman Rifles before: 30ms now: 40ms (OTs - 3 included)

Sub-Machine Guns before 20ms now: 30ms

Light Machine Guns before 40ms now: 45ms

SMG as a secondary weapon before: 10ms now: 27ms

Shotguns before: 20ms now: 25ms

After the year 4 season 3, Operation Ember Rise update hit the game, there was the revamping of the animations which caused a bug that decreased the ADS time for all weapons in the game. This update is expected to fix the bug and bring back the original ADS time for all the weapons in their respective classes.

Changes to Operators

New expectations

BLACKBEARD

ADS penalization will be active upon equipping Blackbeard's weapon shield only

Earlier Blackbeard's gun had special ADS time penalization due to his ability to equip shields. It gave him slow ADS time regardless of whether he had the shield equipped or not.

However, now the ADS penalization will be active only when players activate the weapon shield. The developers want to give the choice to players whether they want swift activity in fire-fights or extra protection at the cost of the mobility of weapon.

ECHO

Courtesy- Ubisoft

The Yokai drone is now vulnerable to Dokkaebi's phone-hacking ability

Echo will drop a cell phone upon death

The Yokai has been given drone lights which light when uncloaked. The lights will provide the same feedback as every other drone.

Echo was an exception to Dokkaebi's ability as he would not drop any cellphone and his drones were immune to being hacked. However, now, he and his drones are as vulnerable as any other operator and camera device. Yokai can be hacked by Dokkaebi and he will drop a cellphone on death.

ELA

Ela's gun stats at the moment

Recoil has been decreased for Ela's Skorpion EVO 3 for the first 16 shots only. All shots after the first 16 bullets will have the same recoil as it has now.

When Ela was released in the game her weapon was so over-powered that she needs a patch to fix the recoil. Since then, her shotgun has been nerfed but her SMG has been left untouched. This patch seems to be an aid to the players when it comes to controlling the Skorpion's horrendous recoil pattern.

FINKA

Buffed Finka's assault rifle, Spear .308 damage from 38 units to 42 units

Finka's assault rifle underperformed when compared to other attacker primary weapons. This is an attempt by the Developers to balance the weapon and bring it at par with others.

JAGER

Assault Rifle 416C damage reduced from 43 to 38 units

Jager's weapon, the 416C has been one of the controversial weapons that Siege ever had, His gun outperforms all the other defender guns and hence the nerf as if snatching the ACOG wasn't enough.

MAESTRO

No more ACOG for ALDA LMG

Someone thought of giving an LMG to a defender. Someone thought of adding an ACOG to it. Right now that someone is going through harsh realizations.

NOKK and SMOKE

FMG-9 current stats

Buffed Nokk and Smoke's FMG-9 by 4 points from 34 to 30

The odds will favour Smoke and Nokk in one versus one fights as Smoke goes lurking and Nokk goes on the hunt under the shadow of health.

YING

Courtesy- Ubisoft

Candela has now, an outline

Cluster Flashes distribution has been tweaked

Pellets per candela have been increased from 6 to 7

Pellets detonation time brought down to 3ms

Pellets physics have been altered

Minor visual effects improvements

These are the major changes are also accompanied by unconfirmed news that there might be a rework coming on Lesion due to his somewhat over-powered ability, constantly anticipating and frustrating play style which is a reason why he has high win rate and ban rate in prominent ranks. It is expected news will soon be revelead which may decide where Lesion's future is headed.