Rainbow Six Siege Free Week will begin on August 28th; check the minimum hardware requirements here!

Rainbow Six Siege, one of the famous tactical shooter video games available in almost every gaming platform, has again come up with a surprising offer. Starting from August 28th, the game will be available for free to play on steam stores.

In this game you can play competitive matches like CS:GO with your four other friends. Also, this game features a lot of maps, modes and operators during gameplay.

During this period, everyone will have access to 20 legacy operators and the stats and progress achieved during this period will be saved in your account. Rainbow Six Siege will be free for the entire week, which is between August 28th to September 3rd . This is not the first time when this game will become free to play. Ubisoft, the publishers of this game, occasionally provide substantial discounts on the game.

Rainbow Six Siege made an announcement on its Twitter handle regarding this:

A Free Week is right around the corner! Invite your friends to Get Good & Die Trying Aug 28 - Sept 3. Also, save up to 70% in one of our biggest sales ever! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 26, 2019

Along with this, they are also offering up to 70% discount on their games, which is definitely a considerable amount. During this-free to-play period, every player whether he/she will be playing on PC/PS4/XBOX etc. can play this game for free.

No limits on hours & nothing. Also, players can enjoy the new season called Operation Ember Rise in Rainbow Six Siege. Let's take a look at the minimum hardware requirements of this game.

Minimum Hardware Requirements for Rainbow Six Siege

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required) Processor: Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0 GHz

Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0 GHz Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX-11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX-11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 61 GB available space

To download this game, users need to install the steam application in their device, and the size of the game is around 55GB. Also share this article with your online multiplayer friends, so that they can also enjoy this game for free.

