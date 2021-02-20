Rainbow Six Siege is so "toxic" that this female streamer had to quit after repeated sexual harassment

Rainbow Six Siege Caster and Analyst Jess "JessGOAT" Bolden recently stated on Twitter that she would be taking a break from streaming the game due to unbearable toxicity and harassment.
The Australian Rainbow Six Siege professional talked about the scenarios that she usually faces on her streams. She even tried switching servers to avoid such harassments. However, the toxicity followed her wherever she went.
Jess' revelation has triggered a response from multiple notable community figures. Everyone involved with the professional scene and multiple community members stepped forward to add their voice to Jess' cause.
From talking about how toxic the in-game situation has gotten over the past few months to teaming up together with Jess on Rainbow Six Siege, the community supported Jess through and through.
Rainbow Six Siege's toxic community causes Jess to take a break from streaming the game.
Since the inception of multiplayer games, players have been subjected to toxic behavior from random players in-game. Be it a title that has stood through the test of time like Counter-Strike and League of Legends, or a rather new game like Valorant, toxicity and malicious behavior has always been a prime issue for the developers.
However, this same toxicity can have an extremely adverse effect when someone is subjected to it daily. Given that Jess has been facing such toxicity and harassment regularly on Rainbow Six Siege, her decision to take a break from the game has been long overdue.
Nevertheless, Jess has confirmed that she will continue streaming FPS games, except Rainbow Six Siege. However, the streamer confirmed that she is not quitting the game for good. Rather, she is simply taking a break from all the in-game toxicity for some time.
Although Jess talking about the alarming rise of toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege is a significant move, yet it doesn't solve the problem entirely. Despite reports suggesting that more than 3,000 players have been banned due to malicious behavior in the ongoing season alone, there are still many players at loose who are ruining the in-game experience for others.
It is expected that Ubisoft will soon take note of the situation and implement an efficient toxicity-detection system in Rainbow Six Siege. However, until that happens, players are advised to team up for a full party before queueing into a game to avoid random in-game toxicity.