Rainbow Six Siege is so "toxic" that this female streamer had to quit after repeated sexual harassment

Rainbow Six Siege Caster and Analyst Jess "JessGOAT" Bolden recently stated on Twitter that she would be taking a break from streaming the game due to unbearable toxicity and harassment.

A statement regarding me streaming Siege into the near future. Thanks for understanding. pic.twitter.com/ACFWiGua2M — JessGOAT🐐 (@JessGOAT) February 15, 2021

The Australian Rainbow Six Siege professional talked about the scenarios that she usually faces on her streams. She even tried switching servers to avoid such harassments. However, the toxicity followed her wherever she went.

Jess' revelation has triggered a response from multiple notable community figures. Everyone involved with the professional scene and multiple community members stepped forward to add their voice to Jess' cause.

From talking about how toxic the in-game situation has gotten over the past few months to teaming up together with Jess on Rainbow Six Siege, the community supported Jess through and through.

Rainbow Six Siege's toxic community causes Jess to take a break from streaming the game.

Since the inception of multiplayer games, players have been subjected to toxic behavior from random players in-game. Be it a title that has stood through the test of time like Counter-Strike and League of Legends, or a rather new game like Valorant, toxicity and malicious behavior has always been a prime issue for the developers.

Advertisement

Your content creation way, WAY back was what got me into it. The fact a few of the woman I used to look back on aren't really around anymore for much the same reasons hurts me a lot. I wish we all got to keep our passion and that mind comes back soon. — JessGOAT🐐 (@JessGOAT) February 16, 2021

How can ppl not understand what words like this do to someone mentally and eventually physical... wish you and your friend the best — Squatting Jäger (@squatting_jager) February 16, 2021

Streamer mode coming soon will certainly help, but despite how much I love the game, R6 is sadly one of the most toxic communities I've ever been a part of. Hopefully more stuff can be figured out by people much smarter than me, because at this point I'm stumped — Liquid | L4st (@L4st_v1) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Thanks Loz! You're always so lovely and someone I can actually trust to be a nice and upfront person in this region so thank you. — JessGOAT🐐 (@JessGOAT) February 16, 2021

However, this same toxicity can have an extremely adverse effect when someone is subjected to it daily. Given that Jess has been facing such toxicity and harassment regularly on Rainbow Six Siege, her decision to take a break from the game has been long overdue.

Nevertheless, Jess has confirmed that she will continue streaming FPS games, except Rainbow Six Siege. However, the streamer confirmed that she is not quitting the game for good. Rather, she is simply taking a break from all the in-game toxicity for some time.

Although Jess talking about the alarming rise of toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege is a significant move, yet it doesn't solve the problem entirely. Despite reports suggesting that more than 3,000 players have been banned due to malicious behavior in the ongoing season alone, there are still many players at loose who are ruining the in-game experience for others.

I know we both love this game and it's a shame it can be dampened by such brutality consistently. — JessGOAT🐐 (@JessGOAT) February 15, 2021

I did have a think recently why you weren't on Siege as much and I had guessed you got streamsniped into oblivion and/or people wanted their 2 seconds of fame with toxicity and I can completely understand why you've stopped playing. I can't wait for streamer mode and rep system. — JessGOAT🐐 (@JessGOAT) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

I read about that and knew that I wasn't the only one battling. How petty do you have to be to do it to begin with... But then ALSO in unranked!? It's just awful these days. — JessGOAT🐐 (@JessGOAT) February 16, 2021

How can ppl not understand what words like this do to someone mentally and eventually physical... wish you and your friend the best — Squatting Jäger (@squatting_jager) February 16, 2021

In this season alone, we marked 2,016 racism bans and 1,125 toxic behavior bans and the season is not finished yet.



We cannot do much more about it other than label them, but we hope Ubisoft will go harder on these players to teach them a lesson.



Sorry to see you go Jess! — Tabwire (@tabwire) February 16, 2021

Any time a girl is in my lobbies she gets harrased af. You can't talk at all. — Oscar Greer (@AsianElmo_) February 16, 2021

It is expected that Ubisoft will soon take note of the situation and implement an efficient toxicity-detection system in Rainbow Six Siege. However, until that happens, players are advised to team up for a full party before queueing into a game to avoid random in-game toxicity.