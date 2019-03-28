Rainbow Six US Nationals qualifiers start on April 6th

Rainbow Six: Siege

If Rainbow Six: Seige is your jam, and you live in the US, you may want to consider jumping in on ESL's Rainbow Six United States Nationals. Today, the premier esports company in the world announced both when qualifiers and Stage 1 broadcasts are taking place.

🚨🇺🇸 US TEAMS! 🇺🇸🚨



The #R6USN is coming BACK.



STAGE 1 BROADCAST DAYS:

📺 WESTERN CONFERENCE: Apr. 9 + 16 - 5PM PT

📺 EASTERN CONFERENCE: Apr. 11 + 18 - 5PM PT



Prepare your team for the open cup phases starting April 6: https://t.co/2pbOdrvkwP pic.twitter.com/cTzZvcKNU8 — ESL Rainbow Six (@ESLRainbowSix) March 28, 2019

As seen above, the open qualifiers start on April 6th - you can head over to this link if you're interested in entering. According to the R6UN website:

Saturdays are the open qualifier days, hosting tournaments that any US team can enter and compete in. The top placing teams from each Conference will return later in the week to play live in our broadcasted showcase until only one team remains. Doubling down in 2019, the R6USN will have two broadcast days per week, highlighting the top four teams from each Conference. Western Conference teams will compete live on broadcast Tuesday evenings. The Eastern Conference teams will compete on Thursdays. Towards the end of the stage, the top four teams will play in a semifinal and final round, determining who will move on to the R6USN Finals in December.

This is just the first stage - Stage 2 will take place starting in June, and Stage 3 begins in September. A Wild Card stage takes place in October, giving teams up to four chances to make it to the finals in December. The four-stage winning teams will compete for a total prize pool of $156,000 and the right to call themselves Team USA 2019. Specific dates for the other stages have yet to be announced.

If you want to catch the action of Stage 1, they'll be airing at the dates and times listed in the Tweet above on ESL's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Good luck to all the teams entering this year!