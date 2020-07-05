Rampage 2.0 mode in Free Fire: All you need to know

Rampage 2.0 is a new game mode that has been introduced in Free Fire.

The new game mode is a part of Rampage event and will be playable only till 13 July.

The new Rampage 2.0 mode (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

The Rampage event went live in Free Fire on 25th June and will end on 12th July. The main event has brought in several sub-events like the Rampage Versus, Carnage Missions, Rampage Emblem collection and so forth.

A new game mode called Rampage 2.0 has also been introduced as a part of this event. The mode is live now and will conclude on 13th July.

What is Rampage 2.0 mode in Free Fire?

There are 3 strongholds in this new mode (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

Rampage 2.0 is a new game mode that will be played on the Kalahari Map. It is a 4v44 mode with a unique concept. The mode features three strongholds A, B and C. Any of the strongholds will be activated randomly, and the players will have to capture and defend it.

The team that has captured a particular stronghold will get stronghold points. The points are awarded for staying alive in the stronghold region and not for killing the enemies

If players of both teams are in the stronghold, no team gets the points (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

However, it is important to note that if players of both the team are in the stronghold, no points will be awarded. The first team to secure 100 points will win. If no team is able to do in the stipulated time limit, then the team with highest points will win the game.

Buffs in the new mode (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

It is also essential to note that if any team that is attacking the stronghold gains a buff, then the whole area of the captured stronghold will be bombarded.

If the team attacking the stronghold get buffs, the stronghold will be bombed (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

The players will be awarded Carnage Points, at the end of the match. These points can be used to unlock the executioner section of the faction reward.