Ranking all PUBG Mobile maps from best to worst

Maps are an integral part of video games. Most genres of video games, like first-person shooters, multiplayer online battle arenas or battle royales, need great maps as a strong foundation to succeed. BR games rely heavily on maps because of mechanics like shrinking area and number of players.

PUBG Mobile provides players with four maps. The developers have released each after reasonable time intervals, and also give a lot of effort in designing them. This because factors like terrain, resources, buildings and houses need to be kept in mind. In this article, we rate all the PUBG Mobile maps from best to worst.

Erangel

Erangel map in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: vignette.wikia.nocookie.net)

Erangel leads as the best map for several reasons. It is the oldest map in the game, and hence, is more polished. With persistent updates, it has been corrected and a lot of bugs fixed. Erangel is an 8x8km large island which features small and medium-sized urban areas, mixed with open farmlands and green coverage. It has a great balance of cliffs and ground-level planes, bridges, ridges and water bodies, which offer a variety of terrains to players.

Miramar

Miramar map in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: liquipedia)

Miramar is based on a desert. Similar to Erangel, it is an 8x8km map which is mostly favoured by snipers. It lacks grasslands, making it easy for players to spot enemies. It has a challenging terrain but an abundance of loot. It is one of the most well thought out maps in PUBG Mobile, which requires players to think strategically.

Sanhok

Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: reddit)

Sanhok is a tiny 4x4km map based on South Asian rainforests. It has grasslands with tall green covers, water bodies and scattered clusters of huts. Although the map is designed well, it is hard to spot enemy players here because of the foliage and occasional rainy weather. Because of its small size, there are a lot of fights between players and less time to plan and move ahead.

Vikendi

Vikendi map in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: eurogamer)

Vikendi is the latest map on this list, and perhaps the least polished. It is based on a snowy forest with houses, water bodies and elevated areas. The map is 6x6 kilometres, which means it sits in the middle of Erangel and Sanhok size-wise. It is the least played map in the game and is reported to have more bugs and glitches than others.

Note: This is a personal preference list, and for other, the order of maps may be different.