"Rasbhari ke papa" YouTube gaming channel fastest to break 100k subscribers

New YouTube gaming channel Rasbhari ke Papa has broken some records within hours of its birth.

The channel has become the fastest to hit the massive marks of 100k and 500k subscribers.

News

Rasbhari ke papa is a hit on YouTube

A new YouTube gaming channel, named Rasbhari ke Papa, has broken the record for being the fastest to gain 1,00,000 subscribers, in just 40 minutes. The channel also broke the record for fastest to 5,00,000 subscribers, in less than 24 hours. It has one video uploaded so far, which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times till now.

Our new gaming channel “Rasbhari ke Papa” is now LIVE . Need your love and blessings guys. @captriturathee https://t.co/99GzbV6kG2 — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 8, 2020

Rasbhari ke papa is a gaming channel started by popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, is a certified nutritionist, professional bodybuilder, and an aviator. He has been in the health and fitness industry for 13 years, and was the overall champion for the Delhi Body Building Association in 2013.

He also started FitMuscle TV, which garnered more than 1.5 million subscribers. Its success led to Taneja starting a new vlogging channel — Flying Beast — in December 2017, which has garnered more than 3.24 million subscribers so far. He also has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

The gaming channel is named after his daughter, Rasbhari. A few days back, Taneja tried gaming alongside YouTuber/comic Tanmay Bhat, and enjoyed the experience. He is also constructing a new studio for his gaming live streams, where he will also have a flight simulator.

Gaming on an upward trend recently

Gaming has seen a boost in India over the past year, with PUBG Mobile leading the charge. With COVID-19 forcing people to stay indoors, they have found a new love for gaming. Easy accessibility to phones has been a big reason for this rise, although PC gaming is still very popular.

With so many esports events also being held for games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and COD Mobile, and including massive prize pools, mobile gaming is becoming a leading industry. This trend has also seen popular PC games like League of Legends: Wild Rift and Apex Legends being made for mobiles, with many other popular PC titles also in development phase for a smartphone release.