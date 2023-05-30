Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PC release date revealed - Pre-order bonus, system requirements, and more explored

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, one of the finest PS5 launch-exclusives from Insomniac Games and PlayStation, is finally making its way to PC in July 2023. The title, much like most PlayStation PC releases, features a host of graphical and PC-specific options to allow players to tweak it in order to get the best visuals and performance on their systems.

The game comes packed with offerings like native support for the DualSense controller, Nvidia's DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS alongside Insomniac's proprientary temporal-upscaling solution. Much like Insomniac's previous PC titles, i.e., Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC port is being handled by Nixxes.

Here's a look at the pre-order bonuses, system requirements, PC-specific enhancements, and more.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PC port to come packed with a host of PC-specific enhancements

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will make its way to PC on July 26, 2023, via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game will also feature support for wide, ultrawide, and super ultrawide aspect ratios and resolutions, alongside a host of ray-tracing presets, akin to the PlayStation 5 version.

The title will also feature unlocked framerates, allowing players to crank the performance as high as their PCs can allow for. And to round it all off, the game also has native support for PlayStation DualSense.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order bonuses

Insomniac Games' latest PC outing also features the original pre-order bonuses for players who pre-purchase the game. However, it should be mentioned that the special cosmetics are not locked behind the pre-order as fans can earn the same by simply playing. The bonuses include:

Pixelizer weapon (early unlock)

Carbonox armor set (early unlock)

As and added bonus, players who link their PlayStation Network account with the game will be able to unlock 25 "Raritarium," which are in-game resources used for upgrading weapons. While PlayStation has announced the game's PC release date, the pre-orders are yet to go live on both Steam and Epic Games Store.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC system requirements

Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software are yet to disclose the system requirements for their latest PC port. However, given the game shares the same engine as Insomniac's previous games, i.e., Marvel's Spider-Man, its remastered version as well as the spin-off, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, the system requirements can be speculated to be within the same ballpark.

The PC system requirements for Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software's most recent PC release, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales are as follows:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 1909

Windows 10 64-bit 1909 Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 1909

Windows 10 64-bit 1909 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 Ghz

Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 Ghz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: 75 GB SSD space Recommended

It should be mentioned that the system requirements should be taken with a huge grain of salt, since Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart features the most recent iteration of Insomniac's game engine. This can translate into its CPU and GPU requirements to be significantly higher than Nixxes' previous PC ports.

Poll : 0 votes