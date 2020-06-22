Rawknee's PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

PUBG Mobile has massive viewership on YouTube and other content platforms.

Rawknee is a popular YouTuber who streams PUBG Mobile on two of different channels.

Rawknee's PUBG Mobile ID revealed (Picture Source: The Rawknee Show/YT)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most-played games on smartphones in India, and across the world. It's viewership is ever-expanding, which has also encouraged more and more creators to post videos and streams of their gameplay for their audiences.

Streaming PUBG Mobile games has become one of the biggest trends, and one such creator is Ronodeep Dasgupta, popularly known by his channel names: The Rawknee Show and The Rawknee Gaming.

He frequently streams on his second channel, 'The Rawknee Gaming', including PUBG Mobile using an emulator. Let's take a look at some of his PUBG Mobile details.

Rawknee’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 511262602, and in-game name is TheRawKnee.

Here are his stats for the current season, where he plays on both the Asian and European servers:

Rawknee's in-game stats

Rawknee's setup

Here is his setup, which he posted in a video:

(PRIMARY PC)

MB: ASUS ROG STRIX B360 F

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB

HDD: WD WD10EZEX 1TB HDD

SSD: Samsung 860 250GB RAM: Hyper X Fury DDR4 16GB

CASE: GIGABYTE AUROS AC300W

(SECONDARY PC)

MB: Gigabyte GA-H110M-S2

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB

HDD: WD WD10EZEX 1TB HDD

RAM: Hyper X Fury DDR4 8 GB

(EQUIPMENTS)

MONITOR 1: BenQ GW2270H 21.5 inch FHD

MONITOR 2: LG 19M38H 18.5-inch LED

MOUSE: Logitech G102

KEYBORAD: Dell KB216

CAMERA: Logitech C270

MICROPHONE: Zoom H1

HEADPHONES: Logitech G231

CHAIR: RZEsports Z Series

Rawknee’s YouTube channels

He started his YouTube journey back in 13th June 2015, with The Rawknee Show, and his second channel, 'The RawKnee Gaming', came up in 2017. Surprisingly, the latter has more subscribers and views than the primary one.

He has 1.85 million subscribers, and over 280 million views combined, on ‘The Rawknee Gaming’, and 1.37 million subscribers and over 100 million views on ‘The Rawknee Show’.

His social media accounts

Rawknee is very active on social media and posts frequently.

INSTAGRAM: Click here to visit his Instagram profile

TWITTER: Click here to visit his Twitter handle

FACEBOOK: Click here to visit his Facebook page