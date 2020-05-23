Razer gold PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Razer Gold

Unknown Cash or UC is the in-game currency in PUBG Mobile. There are several ways to purchase UC.

What is Razer Gold?

Razer Gold is a virtual wallet made for gamers around the world. It is one that is most preferred by gamers globally to make in-game payments. Razer Gold can be used in over 2500 games and entertainment apps to unlock exclusive content and to purchase in-game items.

A Razer Gold PIN is a digital code used to load Razer Gold wallets and to top up game credits. One can purchase a pin on the razor store. The pin is then directly sent to one's email for use. Users in the United States can load their Razer wallets using this pin, whereas other users can directly use it in-game.

Why do PUBG players prefer Razer Gold?

Razer Silver

Razer Gold is preferred by PUBG players because it has a loyalty reward programme. It gives a 5% cashback as Razer Silver which can then be used to make further purchases or redeem other rewards.

Some of the other commonly used payment methods in PUBG Mobile are as follows:

# 1: Google Play Credits

Google play credit

It is the default way of purchasing UC in PUBG Mobile. One can also earn Google play credits via Google opinion rewards.

# 2: Paytm

Paytm

Paytm is also a wallet like Razor Gold that PUBG players can use to purchase in-game currency. It is a prevalent method of payment of purchasing UC in India.

# 3: Credit card

Credit Card

Credit Card payment is another popular method of making in-game purchases in PUBG Mobile. All you have to do is make the payment using your credit card instead of loading up the balance in online wallets.