Red Dead Redemption II

All Red Dead Redemption 2 fans know by now the importance of collecting the Chanterelles. Although it might seem a mundane mission, it can be one of the daily challenges thrown in your direction.

What is Chantarelles in RDR2?

Chanterelle is nothing but a type of fungi that the player needs to collect. It can be grown, gathered and used as bait. A player can restore his/her health partially, using this herb. The colour of Chanterelle, which can be white, yellow, or orange, makes it easy to locate. It can be used for a variety of reasons. From being used as a seasoning for preparing meals to being used as a poison weapon, Chanterelles are very versatile.

Chanterelles Location. Picture Courtesy: GameRevolution

Where to find Chanterelles in RD R2?

The top two places where you can find Chanterelles are Lemoyne and New Hanover. You can start searching the mushroom towards the east of New Hanover, near the Mattock Pond. If luck does not favour you in finding what you need, you can always travel north across Lemoyne till you find Ringneck Creek.

You can locate the fungi near Eris Field or you can search for it towards the south of the creek. You can discover another top spot of locating the Chanterelle if you can travel towards the south of Lemoyne till you find a wood-land. The wood-land is located towards the south-east of Braithwaite Manor (be careful as you might have to face the dangerous panther here!).

Conclusion

Finding Chanterelles may not be very challenging as you can easily spot the clusters going on the ground. Moreover, it is more than enough if you collect six mushrooms. Just make sure you are somewhere close to Lemoyne or New Hanover as it is a little tedious and you are less likely to come across Chanterelles at some other place.