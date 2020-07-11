Reactions to Ninja deleting TikTok

Read below the reactions to Ninja's announcement about deleting TikTok.

What also look at what the gaming community thinks about this move.

Ninja parts ways with TikTok

Following the announcement that Ninja has deleted TikTok, many content creators were quick to react. Their reactions were also to the announcement that the United States may ban the app. The community was both serious and took the announcement as an opportunity to make some jokes. LazarBeam was one of the first people to respond, expressing "concern" that he may have made the wrong career choice.

Of course, this was just a joke about his recent videos related to TikTok.

Some users even suggested that Ninja could continue using the app. It seems he cares less about his data being stolen and more about the principle of the matter. Ninja even replied to another query that he did not want to continue supporting the company.

Thought about it, supporting the company/app still is still helping :/ don’t need it. — Ninja (@Ninja) July 9, 2020

Sheilla Dang, a reporter for Reuters, even asked Ninja if there was another app he planned to use.

There’s byte, but I’ve seen it and tried to use it, just not as clean and seemless as TIKTOK. Just waiting atm — Ninja (@Ninja) July 9, 2020

Byte, which is a TikTok competitor, is already gaining traction. Buzzfeed has reported that many people in the Alt-TikTok community have created Byte accounts in the event TikTok is banned.

Eefje Depoortere, a freelance esports caster, simply responded with digital applause in the form of clapping emojis.

👏👏 — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) July 9, 2020

Her message seemed to capture just half of peoples opinions however, with many pointing out that other companies already collect user data. This collection of data has been taking place for years, and in many cases, these companies have much more data than TikTok.

But google does this too? Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter. Like every company snags your data and sells it. — SpT Buddyiee (@Buddyiee) July 10, 2020

No matter what people's opinions were, it seems that everyone wants Vine to make a comeback. There have been quite a few calls for bringing back the app. Arclegger, a popular game designer, was one of the people to call for Vine 2.0

Vine 2.0 we need this — Arclegger (@Arclegger) July 9, 2020

Despite concerns that TikTok may be used to influence the upcoming US elections, it seems that Byte is even more public with their goals. Even though there is no evidence that the app collects user data, Byte has publicly made political statements.

It seems that Ninja has kicked off quite the conversation about online privacy and data mining concerns. His massive platform and huge followings allow him to spread his opinions across the internet. It seems the Fortnite star has managed to make people think twice before using TikTok.