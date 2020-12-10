Reasons why Kratos in Fortnite is a step too far

In spite of guest appearances by multiple notable figures from the fictional universe, the addition of the God of War, Kratos, to Fortnite hasn't gone down well with everyone in the community.

Fortnite is famous for its long-running crossovers. From DC Universe's Batman to an entire collection of Marvel superheroes, Fortnite has witnessed a lot of globally renowned character's introduction into the game.

However, the addition of Kratos in Fortnite will surely take some getting used to, and for all the wrong reasons too.

To be precise, no one expected the man who bested Hercules, Typhon, Baldur, and even Zeus, to be found dancing to a K-pop track.

Safe to say, Kratos, who was known for hacking and slashing his enemies, has taken everyone by surprise with his theatrics during the renowned Fortnite emotes.

Here's why Kratos in Fortnite is probably a step too far by Epic Games.

Kratos in Fortnite

This is not the first guest appearance that Kratos, the God of War, has made in a video game. However, watching Kratos dance to a K-pop track will leave multiple fans of the PlayStation exclusive in shock.

Given that Sony is already in the works for God of War: Ragnarok for the Playstation 5, the introduction of Kratos in Fortnite could very well be a marketing stunt.

Given that the community hasn't exactly responded positively to the introduction of Kratos in Fortnite, it seems very likely that fans of God of War would rush to get their hands on the God of War: Ragnarok on launch.

Previously, Sony has been known for being extremely strategical and cautious about their character rights, however, the company choosing to bring forward Kratos, instead of any other well-suited character to be introduced into Fortnite, has disappointed multiple fans.

It is safe to say that even the addition of Spider-man to Fortnite might have been a better move for Epic Games than turning the ruthless God of War into an animated laughing stock.

Combined with hip dance moves and crazy emotes, Kratos' appearance in Fortnite is painful for anyone who has been following the legend since his early God of War days.