5 reasons to play Bloodborne in 2024

Bloodborne is easily one of the most beloved titles coming from FromSoftware, which is saying a lot considering the studio's portfolio. On the surface, the game appears to be your average souls-like RPG, akin to most other FromSoftware offerings. However, under its blood-soaked streets and ruined cathedrals, it hides much more than what meets the eye.

One of the biggest strengths of Bloodborne that sets it apart is its atmosphere, which very few games within the souls-like genre have been able to replicate, let alone surpass. The Gothic architecture, mixed with Lovecraftian creature designs, instills a sense of dread and helplessness that's unmatched even by the best horror games of today.

Released in 2015, Bloodborne essentially revolutionized the modern action RPG genre with its straightforward approach to progression and a robust combat system using "trick weapons." If you're yet to give Bloodborne a shot, here are five reasons you should do so in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From exploring a Lovecraftian setting to mastering a challenging but fun combat system, here are 5 reasons you should play Bloodborne in 2024

1) Gothic setting like no other

Every level in Bloodborne is dripping with atmosphere (Image via FromSoftware)

One of the best aspects of Bloodborne's moment-to-moment gameplay is its world and the setting itself, which beckons players to explore its every nook and cranny. One thing that FromSoftware has always got right is the exploration aspect in their games, with even linear titles like Armored Core 6 featuring plenty of avenues for players to go off the beaten path.

Bloodborne is no stranger to this rule. In fact, you would want to explore Yharnam to its entirety to find resources that will aid you on your journey through the game's nightmarish world. As you progress through the campaign, the game's world will constantly change and evolve, keeping you on your toes with an eerie sense of mysticism.

2) The fast-paced combat system

The combat is super engaging (Image via FromSoftware)

Bloodborne admittedly features one of the most fast-paced combat systems in any of the souls-like titles from FromSoftware, discounting Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Instead of relying on defensive tools like shields and dodge rolling like in the Dark Souls games, Bloodborne encourages and somewhat necessitates a more aggressive approach to combat.

The combat system here involves you relying on multiple attacks to potentially break the enemy's posture or parrying them with a properly timed gunshot, letting you follow up with a visceral attack. Additionally, the trick weapons in the game allow you to quickly switch between playstyles without shuffling around in your inventory.

While the combat system in Bloodborne does take a bit of time to get used to, especially if you're coming from games like Dark Souls or Elden Ring, once you do get in grips with it, the game gets exponentially more enjoyable and engaging.

3) Challenging but incredibly rewarding boss fights

Bloodborne features some of the best boss fights in FromSoftware history (Image via FormSoftware)

If there's one thing that FromSoftware never fails to deliver on, it is the boss fights in their games. From Dark Souls' Asylum Demon to Elden Ring's Malenia, the studio has delivered some of the most spectacular and adrenaline-pumping boss fight experiences in gaming. Naturally, Bloodborne is no exception to this rule, as it features some really challenging but rewarding boss encounters.

From the starting duo of the Cleric Beast and Father Gascoigne to the game's final bosses, every single boss battle in the game is brimming with atmosphere while also delivering some of the most tense and challenging encounters in the game. And if you're looking for more of these boss fights, you have The Old Hunters DLC to delve into.

4) The Old Hunters

The Old Hunters features some of the most challenging boss fights in the entire game (Image via FromSoftware)

FromSoftware has always crafted some really great expansions for the Dark Souls Trilogy, with Dark Souls' Artorias of the Abyss and Dark Souls 3's The Ringed City being the standout examples. However, arguably, the best expansion the studio has ever created has to be Bloodborne's The Old Hunters, which comes bundled with the "Game of the Year" Edition of the game.

The Old Hunters essentially give you a look at Yharnam of the past, when the titular Old Hunters were at their prime and were still heralded as the city's line of defense against the blood-fiends and beasts. The DLC answers many questions left untouched by the base game while also proposing new questions of its own for players to ponder.

However, what makes The Old Hunters truly memorable are the boss fights. Apart from the Living Failures, which on some level is still a pretty engaging boss encounter, every single boss fight in the DLC is nearly flawless. From Ludwig to Orphan of Kos, every boss fight in The Old Hunters is challenging and spectacular.

5) Replayability

The Chlic Dungeons also feature a few unique bosses like the Watchdog of the Old Lords (Image via FromSoftware)

Much like any other FromSoftware souls-like RPG, Bloodborne is ripe with replayability, thanks to the game's robust RPG elements and the amount of options it gives when it comes to playstyles and combat. Additionally, if you want to complete every single piece of content the game has to offer, you can do so via the Chalice Dungeons.

The Chalice Dungeons are essentially randomized dungeons similar to the overworld dungeons in Elden Ring. You basically enter one of these Chalice Dungeons, fight a few mobs, unlock the way to the boss, and defeat them to get a resource that unlocks newer and higher tiers of the dungeon. Rinse and repeat until you reach the final boss.

To break the monotony of going through the same dungeon over and over, each new Chalice Dungeon comes with a different theme and modifier, like the Loran Chalice features the enemies found in Nightmare of Mensis, and the Defiled Chalice cuts your HP in half.