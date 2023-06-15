Top 5 reasons to play Honkai Star Rail on a tablet

Honkai Star Rail is available on many platforms, including PCs and mobile devices like tablets. Over the years, the tablet has become more and more popular as a hand-held gaming device. Players can now enjoy HoYoverse's new gacha game on their tablets at their convenience. This article lists five reasons you should play the title on your hand-held tablet devices.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why you should play Honkai Star Rail on a tablet

5) Easy controls

Tablets are known for their big touchscreen displays. As Honkai Star Rail is an open-world game, it requires simple controls to make it easier to play.

Tablets and their big touch screen make exploration and overall gameplay far easier than other devices. Dialogs and cutscenes are also easier to navigate. To skip to the next dialog, all you need to do is click on the screen. You can also turn on the auto-play option to let the dialogs play one after another for more convenience.

4) Portability

Tablets are portable (Image via Samsung)

Tablets are hand-held devices, so they are known for their portability. This quality makes it convenient to play Honkai Star Rail on these devices.

While laptops are also portable, they are not a viable option to play games outside of your home due to their big size. This makes tablets one of the best portable hand-held devices to play HoYoverse's gacha title.

3) Bigger screen for a better experience

The game on a tablet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Compared to most portable devices, tablets have big screens, making it easier to play Honkai Star Rail.

The screen delivers a bigger and wider view, making the experience much better. The high picture quality will mesmerize you during exploration and let you experience the game on a whole new level.

2) Quality of life UI improvements

Alexander c. @acdatpb As a f2p player I must say honkai: star rail is a super fun and challenging rpg. Would definitely recommend, here's a clip taken from a Samsung tablet (android). Bailu was the mvp always saving us 🥹 As a f2p player I must say honkai: star rail is a super fun and challenging rpg. Would definitely recommend, here's a clip taken from a Samsung tablet (android). Bailu was the mvp always saving us 🥹 https://t.co/CKMVnS7vVF

Playing Honkai Star Rail on a tablet is far easier because of the game's UI. The UI spreads out to the corners of the screen, making it convenient to play the game. The buttons and action keys are far apart, so exploration and combat are much more enjoyable.

You will hardly ever click the wrong buttons in a battle cause the skill and normal attack buttons are far from each other.

1) Budget Friendly

A budget-friendly tablet (Image via Xiaomi)

If you don't like playing games on PC and laptops and want something similar to these when it comes to portability, the tablet is a viable option for you. While mobile phones are also portable, they don't have a big screen like tablets.

As the years pass by, electronic devices are getting cheaper and cheaper. Buying a tablet will not hurt your wallet as they are incredibly affordable these days, and you can play Honkai Star Rail on it with little to no lag.

Overall, tablets are convenient and budget-friendly hand-held devices that you can use to play the game.

While there might be more reasons to play the game on tablet devices, the five listed above stand out from the rest.

