5 reasons why you should play Monster Hunter Rise while waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds

While players eagerly await the release of Monster Hunter Wilds on February 28, 2025, they have the option of trying out Monster Hunter Rise. The latter strikes a flawless balance between nostalgic charm and fresh, modern gameplay. While the buzz around Wilds – set in the mysterious Forbidden Lands – continues to build, Rise offers the ideal way to sharpen your hunting skills, dive into thrilling battles, and rediscover why this franchise is so beloved.

Here are five reasons you should try Monster Hunter Rise before Monster Hunter Wilds.

5 reasons to revisit Monster Hunter Rise before playing Monster Hunter Wilds

1) It’s perfect for beginners

A still from Monster Hunter Rise (Image via CAPCOM)

If you’re new to the Monster Hunter series or just want a smoother entry point, Monster Hunter Rise is the ideal starting place. Unlike Monster Hunter World's more complicated and often overwhelming UI, Rise feels more intuitive and welcoming. Its onboarding process is seamless, with tutorials that explain every mechanic clearly, from crafting to combat.

You won’t feel lost in a maze of systems or menus, meaning you can dive straight into the action without frustration. This makes it the most accessible Monster Hunter game yet and an excellent stepping stone before tackling the deeper mechanics expected in Wilds.

2) Dynamic combat

Wirebugs from the action RPG title (Image via CAPCOM)

Monster Hunter Rise brings a unique spin to the franchise’s combat system, offering a level of mobility and versatility. The addition of wirebugs — a tool that lets you zip around the battlefield or recover from devastating attacks — takes the action to a whole new level. Whether you’re evading a monster’s deadly charge or scaling cliffs to find a better vantage point, the wirebugs make every encounter feel exciting and fresh.

The game also introduces switch skills, which allow you to customize your fighting style and swap between movesets mid-combat. While Monster Hunter Wilds will likely tone down some of Rise’s flashiness, this fast-paced combat offers a thrilling way to experience the series.

3) Quality-of-life improvements

Monster Hunter Rise was first released for Nintendo Switch (Image via CAPCOM)

Capcom put a lot of thought into making Monster Hunter Rise as user-friendly as possible. From snappier quest loading times to seamless map transitions, Rise minimizes the grind and maximizes the fun. Crafting, a cornerstone of the series, is more straightforward and less intimidating than in previous games. It won't take much time digging through convoluted menus or trying to decipher what materials you need — everything is laid out in a way that makes sense.

These quality-of-life changes extend to multiplayer as well. Teaming up with friends or random players online is a breeze, and the game’s streamlined approach ensures you can focus on hunting monsters.

4) A vibrant, unique world

Battling monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via CAPCOM)

Monster Hunter Rise trades the grounded realism of Monster Hunter World for a colorful, fantastical aesthetic inspired by Japanese culture. Kamura Village, the game’s main hub, is a lively and vibrant place filled with unique characters, traditional architecture, and a serene atmosphere that sets it apart from other entries in the series.

While Monster Hunter Wilds is expected to return to the darker, more immersive tone of MH World, Rise offers a refreshing change of pace with its bright visuals and upbeat energy. The monsters, too, reflect this style, with many inspired by Japanese folklore, adding an extra layer of charm to the game’s design.

5) The perfect warm-up for Wilds

The Sunbreak DLC expansion was released in June 2022 (Image via Capcom)

Though Monster Hunter Wilds will likely lean closer to World in its tone and mechanics, Rise serves as an excellent warm-up for the upcoming game. It introduces players to the core Monster Hunter experience while offering enough accessibility and excitement to keep you hooked.

Playing Rise now will sharpen your skills, whether it’s mastering the art of dodging, learning to exploit monster weaknesses, or coordinating with teammates in co-op hunts. Plus, with the Sunbreak DLC expansion, Rise offers plenty of endgame content to keep you engaged well beyond the main story.

Bonus: Weapons

Choosing your weapon is a highlight of any Monster Hunter game, and Rise offers 14 options to suit different playstyles. From the swift Dual Blades to the powerhouse Great Sword, Rise lets you experiment and find your favorite weapon— the perfect prep for Monster Hunter Wilds.

