5 reasons why you should spend most of your time in Umbral while playing Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is the newest game in the Soulsbourne genre. Similar to traditional games in the genre, it is set in a compact sandbox environment that allows players to visit and revisit places they've already traversed before. It also possesses the same punishing but rewarding combat and environmental storytelling that you can expect from a Soulsbourne game.

However, this does not mean that Lords of the Fallen is an exact copy of other Soulsborne games. There are some aspects and elements about it that make it stand out from the crowd, and perhaps its most unique element is Umbral.

There are two parallel worlds in the game, Umbral and Axiom. Umbral is the darker, more sinister world where the dead dwell. This makes it sound like you should stay in Axiom, but there are some benefits to spending time in Umbral, especially after you've cleared an area.

5 reasons to stay in the Umbral in Lords of the Fallen

There are some sections in Lords of the Fallen that force you to travel between Axiom and Umbral. However, the game also gives you the option to transition between the two worlds at will. Here are some reasons why you could benefit from staying in Umbral as opposed to Axiom.

1) You save some time in exploration

Using the Umbral lamp in Lords of the Fallen (Image via CI Games)

One of the ways that the game creatively ties the two worlds together is by allowing you to peak into the Umbral from Axiom using the Umbral lamp. When you hold up the lamp, you can see into the realm of the dead without needing to leave Axiom.

However, not being in Umbral itself can cause you to miss out on some hidden pathways. By transitioning into Umbral, you get to see all the secret paths that you may otherwise miss out on when you're just holding a lamp up.

2) You get to find more items

Aside from showing you hidden paths that you can take, being inside Umbral will also provide you with the opportunity to discover other items.

Since there are places that you can only reach when you are in the darker and more dangerous realm, this means that there are some hidden loot and valuable treasures that you can only find there as well. You might find that some items you are looking for can only be found in Umbral.

3) Some enemies are easier to defeat in Umbral

Some enemies, including bosses, are weaker in the Umbral (Image via CI Games)

Umbral in Lords of the Fallen is, without a doubt, more dangerous than Axiom. There are more enemies, and you have to contend with a health bar that slowly depletes as you spend time there.

However, there are some enemies and even bosses that can only be defeated when you fight them in Umbral. This means you won't be able to end a boss fight no matter how hard you try if you only stay in Axiom.

If there is a boss that is giving you a tough time, then switch over to the darker realm, and you might find the answer to your troubles.

4) You get to test your skills in Umbral

The Umbral is a more challenging realm (Image via CI Games)

Lords of the Fallen is a challenging game. There are dangers that lurk everywhere, and even non-boss encounters can give you trouble.

However, once you've cleared certain stages in the Axiom or if you feel like you've mastered the combat mechanics, the feeling of imminent danger might disappear. If you want to keep challenging yourself, then jumping into Umbral might be a good idea.

You will face more challenging groups of enemies and might even encounter a difficult mini-boss if you spend enough time inside the realm.

5) You get to collect more Umbral Scourings

Umbral Scourings are a special in-game currency used to purchase some of the best items in the game. These are boss items such as armor, weapons, or spells that will be very helpful as you get deeper into Lords of the Fallen.

Umbral Scourings can be gathered by defeating bosses, but there is another way you can do this. By spending time in the Umbral realm and using Soul Flay on memories, you get to gather more currency to spend on boss items.

These are five reasons why you should spend more time in Umbral in Lords of the Fallen. However, it is important to note that it is a dangerous place, so you have to be more mindful of your surroundings.