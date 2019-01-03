Red Bull athlete Tyler "Ninja" Blevins plays a game of Fortnite with Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins celebrated his incredible 2018 and rang in the New Year from the celebratory heart of New Year’s Eve, in Manhattan’s Times Square. Situated in the third floor of the Paramount building, directly overlooking the million revelers below, Ninja was joined by fellow Fornite stars DrLupo, timthetatman, and CouRage JD in a unique squad play that saw an estimated peak of 285,000 concurrent live viewers tune in on Twitch at once.

Joining Ninja remotely to game was global soccer superstar Neymar Jr., who played from his beach vacation house outside of Barra Grande, Brazil. Viewers and Neymar alike were delighted when Ninja, Lupo and Tim carried the Paris Saint-Germain player to his first ever Fornite victory.

Set in a gaming themed party room decked out with a mechanical llama, putt putt course and of course a disco ball over the dance floor, party goers enjoyed the IRL Fortnite themed landscape alongside the hours of game play, which began at 4pm Eastern and lasted till the wee hours of New Year’s Day live on Twitch.

