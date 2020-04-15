Red Dead Online : Get Free Ability Card Reward, Special Bonuses and Awards and More

Get Returning Limited Apparel and More in Free Roam Events.

Whether its battling other players to wear the Golden Armor in Fool's Gold, seeing who can catch the most in Fishing Challenges, or asserting control in King of the Castle and Railroad Baron - playing Free Roam Events in Red Dead Online this week will reward you with 50% Bonuses on XP, RDO$ and Gold.

Plus, completing any Free Roam Event before April 20th will earn you a Coupon for 50% off any Coat that has a rank gate below 15.

And all players who jump in to Red Dead Online during the weekend (April 17th - 20th) will get a Reward for a free Ability Card to augment their skills. Your reward will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online

Returning Limited - Time Clothing

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has a selection of clothing items returning to its pages for a limited time only (until April 27th). If you’ve been looking for an excuse to change up your wardrobe – whether it’s to avoid detection or attract attention – there’s something for everyone:

Plaid Cap

Folwell Hat

Gardenia Hat

Macbay Jacket

Clymene Coat

Cardozo Vest

Carver Pants

Griffith Chaps

Pelt Half Chaps

Featured Series

Return to the prison island off the shores of Lemoyne for this week's Featured Series. The newest random weapon variation of Last Stand takes you back to where it all began in Red Dead Online, the unfriendly confines of Sisika Penitentiary.

Discounts

There are also a selection of markdowns this week in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue – including discounts on Shotguns and Melee Weapons for those who thrive at close range, and deals on all reliable multi class Horses and more:

30% off all Shotguns

30% off all Bandoliers

30% Off all Multi-class Horses

70% off all Emotes

50% off all Melee weapons

80% off all Ability Cards