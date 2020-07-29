Red Dead Online: How to sedate animals?

For anyone terrified of clowns or having a severe case of Coulrophobia, logging in to Red Dead Online might have been a terrifying experience for the past few weeks. The game's lobbies were filled with players dressing up in clown outfits and makeup as a form of protest against Rockstar Game's lack of support for the game.

Red Dead Online was long overdue an update, as the last one had been released nearly seven months ago. This angered the player base to the point where people took to the streets in the game as clowns.

However, after a long absence, Rockstar finally announced a new Red Dead Online update that will add several new features to the game.

This update introduced a new Role in Frontier Pursuits called The Naturalist, which sees players embracing their inner hunters to succeed.

How to sedate animals in Red Dead Online?

Conservationist Harriet Davenport is looking for adventurers to help her further her extensive knowledge of the animals of the five states. At odds with Harriet’s mission is retired big game hunter Gus Macmillan, who will compensate you handsomely for your hunting skills. pic.twitter.com/aGXshueFzu — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 28, 2020

A significant part of the Naturalist update involves researching and gathering samples from animals, and players will need to acquire a particular type of ammo to sedate these animals.

Harriet Davenport, the character that users must approach in Strawberry to learn the ways of the Naturalist, is also the only vendor for Sedative Ammo.

Gun Stores do not sell this, and hence, players must approach Harriet to get more.

Most animals will require a lot of shots from the player to sedate, and therefore, they should stock up on the ammo. Once the animal has gone to sleep, the player can approach it and extract the required samples.

Advertisement

Sedative Ammo can be loaded into the gun in much the same way other ammo types work. The weapon wheel allows to switch between different types of ammo.