Red Dead Online: Legendary Animals added to the game

Red Dead Redemption 2 is simply an astonishing feat in game development as Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops to create a vast open world that was rich with content.

Rockstar Games' objective with Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't just to develop a massive, sprawling open world but it was also to fill this world with meaningful things to do. After all, what good is a large open world if the player does not have much to do in it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 lets you live as an outlaw and truly immerses you in the role: from collecting bounties by bringing in Wanted Men to letting you embrace the hunter in you and take on the frontier to track down Legendary Animals.

Red Dead Online has also received Legendary Animals as part of the Naturalist title update. The Naturalist Role can be learnt from Harriet Davenport in Strawberry, from whom the player can buy maps to learn the locations of Legendary Animals.

Using the Legendary Animal Map as a guide, you’ll learn the locations of these distinctive creatures – ultimately deciding whether to obtain samples for precious rewards or poach them and have Gus turn their hides into apparel.https://t.co/xHlxcxppfR pic.twitter.com/Kn65PUXufp — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 28, 2020

Players can use the Legendary Animal Map they can acquire from Harriet Davenport to locate the natural habitat of these animals. After this, the player can follow instructions in the Animal Field Guide to locate each one.

The player, as part of the Naturalist role, can choose to obtain samples from the animals to rank up in the Role. Alternatively, he/she can choose to poach the animal.

The player can approach Gus if they choose to go down the Hunting route, and he will be able to craft apparel with the skins of these Legendary Animals.

There are tonnes of sub-species that can be found in the open world by purchasing maps from Harriet Davenport, while sightings of some rare sub-species could also become available from Harriet as you progress through the Naturalist Role.

Two new Naturalist Role-related Free Roam Events have been added to Red Dead Online. They will become available via invites as the player progress through the Naturalist Role:

Protect Legendary Animal: Work with other players to free and escort a Legendary Animal species from Poachers

Wild Animal Tagging: Cooperate with others to sedate and tag a certain number of animal species within the time limit