Red Dead Online to let players rob camps and homesteads in upcoming summer update

As Red Dead Online inches closer towards two years of service, Rockstar Games is ramping up its efforts to revitalize the game for its dedicated player base.

In the upcoming Red Dead Online summer update, players will be able to rob camps and homesteads while free-roaming in the open world.

The developers will be adding more options for the morally dubious in the summer update, and players can access these new features at no added cost.

Red Dead Online to have "unlawful ventures" as part of 2021's summer update

Along with the weekly update for Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games dropped a few details for the upcoming summer update on their Newswire.

Here is what the publisher had to say about the upcoming update:

"As part of the early summer update coming to Red Dead Online, all kinds of new unlawful ventures will emerge for those willing to comport themselves in a certain — morally flexible — manner. These will include the ability to rob homesteads across the five states in Free Roam, as well as open up new avenues for personal enrichment. And like any good opportunity, this one is devoid of upfront expenditures. Plus, look for an all new membership rewards club as part of the forthcoming update… more details coming soon."

While the news that homesteads and camps can now be raided is certainly welcome, there have been no announcements on whether banks can be robbed.

As for the update's release date, Rockstar Games has maintained its silence, with only vague timelines being teased.

Judging by last year's Red Dead Online summer update, which was released on July 28th 2020, it can be estimated that players may have to wait another month or so before they get their hands on new content.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh