Red Dead Online: New Maps in the Featured Series Launched

Double Rewards on All Showdowns Plus by Red Dead Online.

Daily Challenge Streak Rewards and More in the Featured Series.

Keep your wits and your blades sharp this week - Red Dead Online is introducing four new maps to the Featured Series, each of which sees you armed with just a fistful of Throwing Knives at the round's outset. Keep an eye out for the Shotguns littering the map for a deadly edge in combat. Take part in this week's Featured Series – or any showdown mode – to earn Double XP through April 13.

New Maps introduced by Red Dead Online

Below is the list of 4 newly introduced maps to the Featured Series:

Overrun (Location: Pike’s Basin)

A good, old-fashioned turf war in the arid climes of Pike's Basin. The rules are simple: Capture and retain the most territories to win. It's surviving and holding on that are the hard part.

Spoils of War (Location: Roanoke Valley)

Just to the north of the Annesburg Mines, the great state of New Hanover plays host to a deadly game of capture. Defend your stockpile from enemies while stealing from them at the same time. Whichever team steals the most wins. Other players no longer appear blipped on the mini-map in this new Showdown map.

Plunder (Location: Stillwater Creek)

Take control of unclaimed loot in the long grass and murky waters of Stillwater Creek, returning it to your team's home base to outscore your rivals. Other players no longer appear blipped on the mini-map in this new Showdown map.

Up in Smoke (Location: Kamassa River)

The calm waters of the meandering Kamassa River are the backdrop for this frenetic and explosive mode. All players start out carrying a package - the goal is to deliver said package to your enemy's camp without getting killed. Whichever team delivers the most or all of their packages by the end of the game will destroy the enemy base for good. Other players no longer appear blipped on the mini-map in this new Showdown map.