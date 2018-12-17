Red Dead Online: Rockstar Now Selling Gold Bars For Real Money

Gautam Nath 17 Dec 2018, 08:10 IST

Price for gold bars in the Red Dead Online Store

Starting on Friday, 15 December, Rockstar has released a way to get Gold Bars by paying real money. When Red Dead Online was released, there was no other way to obtain gold other than farming it. Players can get 15 gold bars for free if they login before 20th December!

You can still do so in-game, where a player needs 100 gold pieces in order to get a single bar of gold. Players can obtain gold pieces from multiplayer deathmatches and horse races. It previously used to take about 8 hours of game time to get one gold bar, which caused a lot of controversy in the community, but Rockstar seems to have fixed that problem.

Gold is one of the two currencies used in Red Dead Online which is used to purchase items and to customize items. If you want to gold plate your Cattleman Revolver, for example, it will cost 30 gold bars. If you want to buy an extremely high stamina horse such as the Black Arabian Horse, it will cost 42 gold bars.

Of course, not all items are that expensive but the best ones usually are. Players who are not willing to grind those gold bars have the option to purchase it.

Players have been pretty upset about the state of the economy in Red Dead Online. After Rockstar listened to player feedback and tweaked the system, gold is not as important as it was in the beginning. Previously, you needed gold bars to get insurance for your horse but instead with virtual dollars which is much easier to attain.

The weird economy of Red Dead Online where a can of beans cost more than some gold rings is still in the works, so we can only wait and find out how Rockstar plans to balance it in case it causes any more outrage.

