Red Dead Online: Twitter reacts to Rockstar's "update"

Red Dead Redemption 2

While it certainly could have gone worse, the launch of Red Dead Online hasn't exactly gone what you'd call "smoothly." The game opened up with a pretty unbalanced economy, with items costing way too much and jobs paying out way too little.

Fortunately, the studio moved quickly to fix this, not only working to make the economy more balanced but also giving players some in-game spending cash as an apology. Which was pretty cool of them, considering the game is still in beta and these are the types of issues a beta release is supposed to work out.

Lately, however, the big complaint among players has revolved around a perceived lack of new content for the online mode. So, when Rockstar went onto Twitter earlier on Thursday, players were hopeful for an announcement about new stuff to do, get, or see in RDO. Instead, they got this:

In the Red Dead Online Beta, Crafting and Cooking can grant you access to a variety of items to help boost your stats and increase your chances of survival on the frontier.



For tips on Recipes, Cooking, Foraging and more visit the Rockstar Newswire: https://t.co/j68sDFMIhV pic.twitter.com/PurI8qWhTK — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 2, 2019

Yeah. That annoyed a few people, to say the least.

When we asked for more focus on online we meant more content not tweets — Vaultboy61 (@vaultboy61) January 2, 2019

Maybe you should make a crafting recipe to craft new content — My name is Neon, I'm the android sent by Cyberlife (@NeonTheWolf_) January 2, 2019

When I opened the notification pic.twitter.com/zDUvpFaVQt — Billythekid87 (@Billythekid_87) January 3, 2019

One fan wondered if Rockstar was neglecting RDO in favor of new stuff for their already proven cash cow, Grand Theft Auto Online.

Are you guys gonna add new content to red dead onlime ir are you working on a laser shooting submarine that can transform into a robot and into a tank that can fly for GTA online? — SharkByte15cheer🌲 (@SharkByte15game) January 3, 2019

Sometimes sarcasm is the only proper response...

Oh boy! Cooking. That sounds like a lot of fun. Forget poker and blackjack or any content at all. Let's all cook. — Ol' Dirt McSchlitz (@D_Halls78) January 2, 2019

Other folks used this opportunity to air their grievances regarding their difficulty staying connected to the RDO servers. Which, to be fair, has been a pretty big problem.

Sounds great, would love to do all those things. Unfortunately though I just get booted every 2 mins with a Rockstar game service error. Super fun. — Mikael Mossberg (@mikaelgm) January 3, 2019

And sometimes, you just need someone to cut through the crap and lay it out on the line. Like this guy.

Cooking? Seriously? How about passive mode for god sake! If your not gonna add new content how about helping us not be abused by greefers wile we are trying to grind our fingers to the bone to level and make money. We don't need tips we need fixes and updates! pic.twitter.com/vwz6SQr6Yh — Alan Lubeski (@AlinRaven) January 4, 2019

Red Dead Online is still, technically, in beta, which means it's still undergoing plenty of tweaks and adjustments. Hopefully, Rockstar is taking this feedback to heart and working towards making an experience enjoyable for everyone and not just people that are really into virtual cooking.

Red Dead Online is a part of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

