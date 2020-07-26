Red Dead Online Update: Frontier Pursuit, New Role, Outlaw Pass and more planned for July 28

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a giant success for Rockstar Games as the Western open-world adventure was a huge commercial and critical hit. Both audiences and critics seemed to agree that Red Dead Redemption 2 had one of the most ambitious and heartfelt stories by the American publishers to date.

Rockstar Games rolled out Red Dead Online shortly after the release of the game, introducing players to a whole new way of experiencing the game world.

Red Dead Online got off to somewhat of a rocky start, with players who would much rather play the single-player campaign rather than a confusing Online experience.

However, Rockstar released major updates that significantly improved the game, and Red Dead Online subsequently became a vastly more enjoyable experience.

It has been a while since the game has received a major update- seven months to be precise. Fans have been extremely vocal about their disappointment regarding Rockstar's reluctance to roll out a new update for Red Dead Online and have expressed their dismay in a somewhat unusual protest.

Red Dead Online: Major Update to release on July 28

(Picture Credits: Rockstar Newswire)

Players have been protesting and demanding an update for Red Dead Online in a very unusual way: by dressing up as clowns in the game.

Several players replaced their usual attire with clown outfits to protest against Rockstar's decision to not release an update for nearly seven months. The somewhat odd display of dissatisfaction has ultimately led to the developers announcing a major update.

The new update, set to release on the 28th of July, will introduce several additions to the game in the form of a new Frontier Pursuit, New Role and an Outlaw Pass.

Update Details: Frontier Pursuit, New Role and Outlaw Pass

A new Frontier Pursuit will "introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role, plus a new Outlaw Pass".

Frontier Pursuits were added to the game in an update in 2019 and allowed players to choose a designated role in Red Dead Online. This would give them access to unique items, events and abilities.

There are currently three roles in Red Dead Online, namely:

Bounty Hunter

Collector

Trader

The July 28th update will add a new role to the game, which is exciting news for fans as they will get to experience the game in a new way.

This will be the biggest change to Red Dead Online since the last update in 2019, with Rockstar looking to add several "community-requested features and fixes". This means that the developers have been receptive of fans' demands and will be looking to fix several of the complaints.