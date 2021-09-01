Red Dead Online weekly update for 08/31: 2x $RDO on Wrongful Property, free ammo and more

Red Dead Online has been slowly growing in popularity since its launch in 2018. Much like GTA Online, Red Dead Online launched with the ingredients for greatness, but released with barebones content. Since then, Rockstar Games has been working relentlessly to add content to the game and has slowly added a lot more activities to Red Dead Online. Red Dead Online also features weekly updates like GTA Online that give players incentive to return to the game for new events and discounts. Here's a look at this week's RDO bonuses.

Everything new in Red Dead Online for the week of 08/31

2x RDO$ payout on the following crimes:

Stagecoach Stickup

A Lit Fuse

Wrongful Property

Back Pay

Bonus discount for completing any of the above crimes:

Select Boots (50% Off)

2x Ability Card XP:

Crimes and Opportunities

Players who login this week will receive the following items for free:

Express Repeater Ammo (x100)

Rifle Ammo (x100)

Revolver Ammo (x100)

Treasure Map (Player rank 100+)

Discounts for this week:

Saddles (50% Discount)

Beards (50% Discount)

Barber Accessories (50% Discount)

Tents (40% Discount)

Work Horses (30% Discount)

Single Bandoliers (30% Discount)

Gloves (30% Discount)

Chaps (30% Discount)

Half Chaps (30% Discount)

Quick Draw Club No. 2 will be available until September 7, with bonuses that include 25 Gold Bars.

Purchasing all four installments of Quick Draw Club will award players the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.

Prime Gaming bonuses until September 28:

Vitalism Studies Pamphlett (Free)

Established/Distinguished Naturalist Role Item (50% Discount)

"Major content update introducing new Crimes and The Quick Draw Club - a series of four distinct rapid-fire passes, arriving in consecutive installments over the coming months, new clothing and returning pass items for players who were unable to obtain them." - RDO Wiki description

Rockstar's Blood Money update for Red Dead Online has been well received by the community since its launch in July 2021, but the primary gripe players have is that it wasn't enough. Players have been waiting for heists and new properties to hit Red Dead Online for a while and were heartened to find mapped out areas for banks and previously locked interior environments in the update.

