Red Dead Redemption 2: 5 Things You Need To Know About RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases om October 26th (Courtesy: Rockstar Games)

One of the best games from the seventh generation of consoles and my personal favourite game of all time is Red Dead Redemption. With a story that takes you across the American Wild West in the early 20th century to a Mexico in the middle of a revolution, the game is both gripping and has it's fair of twist and emotional moments.

With Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games are set to revolutionize how we perceive open world games. From the very way in which we interact with other NPC's to the number of ways to tackle the quests and deal with situations, Rockstar is changing what we will expect from open world games in the future, just like when they revolutionized open worlds with GTA III back in 2001.

Rockstar are allegedly also including features like Arthur Morgan needing to bathe and shave, with NPC's treating him differently depending on how presentable he looks. Your actions in the open world will also have consequences later, like the family of an NPC you killed coming after Arthur Morgan.

With Red Dead Redemption releasing later this month on the 26th, let's take a look at some of what we can expect from their follow up to one of the best games of all-time. Will Rockstar change the game once again?

#5 The entire map from RDR1 will be present

Armadillo (Courtesy: Rockstar Games)

According to rumors, Red Dead Redemption's world will include the entire map from the original game - from New Austin and Gaptooth Ride to Chuparosa - it will all be present. It will also be interesting to see what areas like Ridgewood Farm and Blackwater look in the past.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is said to have the biggest open world that Rockstar Games has ever made. Considering that the map is being rumored to be even bigger than GTA 5's and without airplanes and cars to traverse it, the world will feel even bigger.

