Red Dead Redemption 2: Another hint drops suggesting RDR2 for PC

Gautam Nath ANALYST News 13 May 2019, 20:43 IST

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been one of the best selling games since its release back in October 2018. It has been a genuinely great game delivered by Rockstar and its vivid gameplay, crushing story and the vast open world have won the game some awards and accolades.

Back in December, a leak showed Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC being tested. We still don't know how credible that information is and Rockstar has not commented on it either. There was also a developer who mentioned "PC" next to Red Dead Redemption 2 on LinkedIn.

A second developer has added the same to his resume. The footage and two developers doing the same, could it be human error and a slip? Maybe not. Rockstar does have incentive to port RDR2 for the PC.

This is the second developer to state RDR2 for PC on their profile

Rockstar also ported their best selling game Grand Theft Auto V to the PC. The original game was released in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. A year later, a port for the PS4 and Xbox One came out too. Fans were speculating whether or not a PC port for GTA V would come out. Alas, it did but 2 years later.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been in development since 2016 or so. Given the detail of the huge world, it was a huge project to undertake. It is also a lot harder to port a game for the PC because developers have to take variables such as optimization, different PC specs and more in order to run a working game on PC.

If RDR2 takes 2 years to develop a PC port, maybe we can expect one for the game by 2020 or so. Rockstar is yet to reveal information about this, so let's keep our fingers crossed.

