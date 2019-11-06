Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally out for PC

RDR 2 is now available on PC

After dominating the console platform for over a year, Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC. The game can be downloaded from the Rockstar launcher or the Epic Games launcher. The total download size of the game is around 110 GB and it requires a minimum of 150 GB free space on the drive.

We're proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PC. The first game in the Red Dead Redemption series to be featured on the PC platform, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC debuts with a range of graphical and technical enhancements to bring new life and detail to the story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang, on the run from the law across America in the final days of the 19th Century.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world action-adventure game. The game is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, and the story revolves around outlaws. It supports both single-player and online multi-player mode. Red Dead Redemption 2 became very popular after its release last year. The game was initially exclusive to Xbox One and PS4 but now has made its way to PC. The price of the game is $59.99 and it is available on Rockstar Games and Epic Games client. It is not available on Steam as of now, and there are no details about the Steam version of the game.

The system requirements for the game are as follows:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 - Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB | AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 - April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD Space: 150GB