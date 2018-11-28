Red Dead Redemption 2: Multiplayer beta launched for a select batch of players

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 28 Nov 2018, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games/Red Dead Redemption 2

What's the story?

Rockstar Games, the company behind the Red Dead Redemption franchise announced that the online multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2 would be made available to a select batch of players during its initial launch, before making it available every owner of the RDR 2 title on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In case you didn't know...

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest Action/Adventure game set in the Wild West, which was launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 26 October 2018.

With a playable area bigger than the entire map of Grand Theft Auto V, RDR 2 received critical acclaim since its launch and is all set to become one of the biggest games of 2018.

The heart of the matter

Red Dead Redemption online is a competitive multiplayer mode developed by Rockstar Games as part of the hugely-popular Red Dead Redemption 2 game that was released earlier.

The online version of the game features a slew of features, including, exploration, shootouts and a dedicated story mode, which promises to keep the players engaged to countless hours. One can find a detailed look at these features in the next RDR 2 article on Sportskeeda.

According to Rockstar Games, "Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players."

"Explore the world solo or with friends. Form or join a Posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your Camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole Posses in open world challenges and much more," the company added.

What's next?

With the multiplayer beta mode going live for the initial batch of users on 27 November 2018, expect more players to be added to the beta by the end of the month before the final version of the game is released.

In the coming months, Rockstar Games would be hoping that the online mode makes wonders to the franchise like the Grand Theft Auto V online mode did to that series.

Get the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.