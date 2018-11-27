Red Dead Redemption 2: Multiplayer beta set to begin tomorrow

Red Dead Redemption 2

Ever since the launch of Rockstar Games' mega-hit, Red Dead Redemption 2, excited gamers have had just one question on their minds: "how do I make my horse poop?" That's usually then followed with "When does RDR2 Online start?" Well, we're one step closer to answering that second question.

In a statement today, Rockstar announced that the online component will start rolling out this week, with the beta available to certain users starting tomorrow. It seems Rockstar learned from their mistakes when it came to launching Grand Theft Auto Online and won't be putting everything out there at once.

If you purchased the "ultimate edition" of Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll have access to the online beta starting tomorrow. If you didn't shell out the extra cash, but you still bought it on the day it came out, you simply have to wait an extra day - Wednesday, November 28th. If you played the game at any point during that first week of launch, you'll be able to get online the next Thursday. The beta will open up to everyone that Friday.

No matter when you first played RDR2, the online component will be free to everyone who owns a copy of the game. You'll still need PlayStation Plus/Xbox Live Gold, however.

We are still not 100% sure what Red Dead Redemption Online will be like, but Rockstar's press release gives us some idea:

With the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as its foundation, Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns, and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players. Create and customize your character, tailor your abilities to suit your play style, and head out into a new frontier full of things to experience.

Explore this huge world solo or with friends. Form or join a posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole posses in open world challenges and much more.

Personally, I'm looking forward to organizing bank and train robberies the same way you can put together heists in GTA Online. What about you good folk? Are you ready for some online wild west shenanigans?