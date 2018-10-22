Red Dead Redemption 2 News: 25 Second gameplay leak (Video), 2 Discs confirmed?

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26th on PS4 and XBOX One

We are now less than a week away from the release of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. The follow-up to GTA V, which recently became the most profitable entertainment product of all time, has been in the making for 8 years and these last few days are bound to feel a lot longer for new fans.

Just days ahead have release we have two big leaks to talk about and discuss.

The first leak seems to confirm that Red Dead Redemption 2's physical copy will come with 2 discs - one for pure installation and the second to play the game with. We already know that the initial install for RDR2 will be 99 GB over a 100 GB on the XBOX One. The size is bound to increase after Red Dead Online is rolled-out post-launch.

The second leak is even more interesting. A 24 second video of gameplay from RDR2 started doing the rounds on the internet earlier today. Let's take a look at the video first before we discuss it:

24 seconds of gameplay from #RDR2 got leaked. pic.twitter.com/KaICr5A1do — Rocket Power (@Rock3tPower) October 22, 2018

The clip starts off with Arthur Morgan on his horse. As we can see his Wanted level reads - Interrogation - a new feature in Red Dead 2. The player can choose to talk himself out of trouble when talking to authorities but in the gameplay clip we see, the player chooses not to.

We can see Arthur get off his horse and select a weapon, which also gives us a good look at the weapon wheel design. Then we see Arthur attack the law enforcement officer and we also see his Wanted level change to 'Murder'. Arthur then finishes off the second officer and we get a good look at the killcam present in the game.

What do you guys think of Red Dead 2? Will you be picking it up at launch? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.