Red Dead Redemption 2 News: Best guns and how to find them

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 26 Nov 2018, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

You'll acquire all kinds of weaponry while traveling with the Van der Linde Gang

RockStar's latest journey into the Wild West puts you in the boots of Arthur Morgan, a gunslinging member of the Van der Linde Gang. Being that you've taken control of an outlaw, it's best to make sure you have the right weaponry in order to put down anyone who stands in the way of you and your goals.

Today, we'll be taking a look at some of the best guns in the game and how to get them. There are 59 different weapons that can be found throughout RDR2 through completing the story, the gunsmith, or finding them throughout the world by killing other gunslingers and completing the various kinds of side missions.

Best Revolver - The Schofield

The competition is clearly outmatched against The Schofield Revolver thanks to its clear advantage in strength and accuracy. While it has a slow firing rate and reload speed, it makes up for that with the punch it packs with each shot. This revolver can use regular, high velocity, split point, express, and explosive ammo and has a capacity of six rounds.

If you're okay with spending the dough on this gun, you'll be able to purchase it from any gunsmith after the "Blessed are the Meek?" quest is completed for $84. However, you can also obtain it by robbing the doctor in Valentine. It will be in the loot box on the table in the back room.

Best Pistol - Semi-Automatic Pistol

Since your revolver will have a low firing rate, you'll want something that will be able to get the most shots out in the shortest amount of time. For that purpose alone, your best option is the Semi-Automatic Pistol. This gun has one of the fastest fire rates along with great accuracy and reload speed.

To pick up this pistol, you'll have to visit either the Saint-Denis or Valentine gunsmiths once you've completed the mission "The Joys of Civilization" for a price of $210.

Best Rifle - Sireno Carcano Rifle

The Sireno Carcano Rifle is a bolt-action rifle that has an ammo capacity of six. This weapon is perfect for dealing with multiple enemies at a long-distance, especially considering its great reload speed. Along with its incredible power, this is a must have for your arsenal.

You'll be able to purchase this gun from any gunsmith after completing "Goodbye, Dear Friend" for $190.

Best Shotgun - Semi-Automatic Shotgun

While most of the shotguns in RDR2 are pretty great, boasting incredible power as most shotguns should, the Semi-Automatic Shotgun is the one you should try to get your hands on as quick as possible. With all around solid stats in regards to rate of fire and reload speed, you'll dish out the most punishment with this one.

After completing "A Fine Night of Debauchery," you can purchase this from all gunsmiths at a high price of $225. However, you could also obtain it by robbing Watson's Cabin. At some point in the game, an escaped chain gang member will ask you to help free him. If you do, he'll tip you off to Watson's Cabin, where the Semi-Automatic Shotgun can be found in the basement.