Red Dead Redemption 2 News: How to make some serious cash with the Gold Bar Glitch

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 33 // 25 Nov 2018, 00:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Red Dead Redemption 2 may have been broken by this latest glitch

There are many different ways to make money in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. From side missions to bounty hunting to selling trophies from hunting, you'll be able to make enough cash to keep your crazy wild west adventure on track. However, some people have figured out a sure fire way to make, essentially, endless amounts of money.

If you've found yourself short on dough during your exploits, there's a way to fix that problem in a pinch.

First, you'll want to turn off your Autosave function. While you're at it, create a few new saves. This is essential in making this glitch work. Make sure to add an extra one just in case this doesn't work the first time.

Next, head to the part on your map designated above, known as Limpany, an old burned-down town. There's a Sheriff's Station somewhere in the town with a lockbox under the desk. Go inside and open it. However, DO NOT PICK ANYTHING UP!

At this moment, lock your eyes onto the gold bar so that the Gold Bar prompt appears on the bottom of your screen. The next step is very important.

Just as Arthur Morgan bends down to pick up the gold bar pause the game.

Then, create a new save wiping out one of the ones you created earlier. Afterwards, load the game you just saved.

You'll load back in near Limpany. When you get back into town, head towards the Sheriff's Station. Inside, you'll see the open lockbox with the gold bar inside. When you go to pick up the gold, hold down the button and don't let go until you've picked up as much as you can carry. When you're finished, a message will pop up saying you cannot carry any more of this item.

Depending on what satchel you currently have, this could net you between $15,000 and $50,000. Congratulations, you've now found yourself with an insane amount of pocket change.

And if for some reason, you wind up needing any more cash during your playthrough, this exploit can be repeated an indefinite number of times. Just makes sure to follow each one of these steps like you did the first time.

Was this glitch helpful for you? Would you like to see more cheats like this? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your gaming needs!