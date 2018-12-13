×
Red Dead Redemption 2 News: Nintendo reveals why the game won't be on the Switch

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    13 Dec 2018, 10:11 IST

Rockstar's 2018 hit won't be jumping to the Switch
Rockstar's 2018 hit won't be jumping to the Switch

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the most anticipated video games of all time. A sequel to the legendary Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar's latest release was everything fans were hoping it would be.

A month and a half later, and fans are still exploring the world and finding out new things while playing as the deadly shooter Arthur Morgan of the Van der Linde gang. It even managed to make over $725 million in less than three days.

Clearly, it was a hit, but those who sided with Nintendo in the console wars felt a bit left out. And they were sent on a rollercoaster by Nintendo of America's Reggie Fils-Aime, who said that the company would love to bring RDR2 to the Switch...but it won't be happening.

We'd love for it to be there. But again, and this is where there needs to be an understanding of just the development process. Red Dead has been in development for years, time that predated any communication of Nintendo Switch.

Fils-Aime said that he can't give fans an idea of what may happen between Nintendo and Rockstar in the future, sadly.

Any game from a key third-party that's coming out now, typically that development started well before any conversations about Nintendo Switch. What happens moving forward? We'll see. But that's how you wind up with a situation with Red Dead not being available on our platform.

You can check out Fils-Aime's interview with the Hollywood Reporter here. He went on to discuss the success of the Switch, and why Nintendo has created two vastly different markets with its 3DS and portable Switch player bases.

Do you own a Switch? How do you feel about RDR2 not being a part of Nintendo's library? Let us know in the comments below!

