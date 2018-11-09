Red Dead Redemption 2 News: RDR2 Crosses 17 Million Copies Sold

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received universal praise from critics and fans alike. As of now, we can note that the game has a Metacritic ranking of 3rd in all-time rankings, tied with a number of games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Grand Theft Auto V. It sits comfortably with a score of 97 from 90 different critics.

Now, it has another milestone checked off its list. As we speak, it has crossed 17 million copies sold worldwide. Speaking about this monumental achievement, Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, had this to say:

On October 26th, Rockstar Games launched its highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2, the label’s first game built from the ground up for the current console generation. Red Dead Redemption 2 has received outstanding reviews, with numerous critics awarding the title a perfect score."

Red Dead Redemption 2 has set the biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment. Over $725 million in retail sell-through in its first three days. Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more units in the first 8 days than Red Dead Redemption sold in its first 8 years. The title has sold over 17 million units worldwide.

He continues:

"As a result of our strong second quarter performance and outstanding early results from Red Dead Redemption 2, we are raising our financial outlook for fiscal 2019, which is also poised to be a record year for Net Bookings and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow."

Other milestones that the game smashed are:

Second biggest launch (three days) in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases (next to Grand Theft Auto V)

Biggest entertainment launch of 2018

Most pre-ordered full game ever on PlayStation Network

Biggest day one full game sales ever on PlayStation Network

Biggest first three days full game sales ever on PlayStation Network.