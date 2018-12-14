Red Dead Redemption 2 News: RDR2 Online Beta update - Rockstar Giving out Free Gold Bars and More

Red Dead Redemption Online Beta

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a much-awaited sequel of the Red Dead Redemption, and Rockstar did justice to the hype. Even though there were a few bug reports and complaints, the game looked nothing like what we’ve seen before. The game’s interactive open-world combined with the story-driven role-playing gameplay made it clear that Red Dead Redemption 2 will keep making it to the headlines.

We all waited eagerly before the game came out and even after the game came out we all waited for the Red Dead Redemption online. Playing this masterpiece online is a different kind of joy that can’t be explained.

The Online Beta was made available, and Rockstar announced the players who are playing the beta now and leveling up will not lose their progress when the multiplayer releases officially.

They also replied to the complaints about the game’s poor economy and stated that the game’s economy will soon be reworked. It is not a very long time since the online beta has been released and I am surprised the way Rockstar responded to the community. The game’s in-game stingy economy is being reworked and the rewarding system is getting balanced so it can reward players properly.

December 14th, Rockstar announced another new status update for the Red Dead Online Beta. They also mentioned that players who played the beta will receive 15 Gold Bars as a gift from the team of RDR2 and Rockstar games.

Red Dead Online Beta update:



As a thanks for your ongoing support, we're awarding everyone who played so far a gift of 15 gold bars, and additional RDO$ gifts to those who pre-ordered #RDR2, or purchased the Special or Ultimate Edition.



More updates at https://t.co/DWg2RxVRfH pic.twitter.com/1eBxyXJLrk — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 14, 2018

The studio posted on their blog,

“We'd once again like to acknowledge our incredible Red Dead Online community for their continued support, patience and detailed feedback during this beta period. Here are some new details on the latest updates to the Red Dead Online Beta, along with a few things to look forward to”

Title Update 1.05 has been released to address general improvement and stabilize the game. The update also says anyone who has played the online beta between the launch and December 20th will receive 15 Gold Bars.

If you have not played the online beta yet you can play any day before December 20th and receive the 15 Gold Bars. The reward started rolling out from 14th December, keep your eyes open while opening the Red Dead Redemption online Beta so you can confirm the gift.

There are more! They also announced that they are giving out RDO$ gifts. Everyone who pre-ordered will receive RDO$100. Players who bought Special Edition will receive additional RDO$100 and Ultimate Edition owners will receive RDO$1000.

