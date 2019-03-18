Red Dead Redemption 2 News: Rockstar downgrades graphics in latest patch

Rockstar may have accidentally nerfed the graphics in patch 1.06.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the most highly anticipated games of 2018. The first, which was released by Rockstar back in 2010, was an instant classic, giving players an iconic story featuring a multitude of fleshed out characters and fantastic gameplay. RDR2 definitely delivered in the same way and was nominated for several awards after it was released.

However, the title has had its issues over the months, specifically tied to Red Dead Online, with various bugs, steep prices for guns, and other things. Today, though, Rockstar may have accidentally given players a pretty glaring change in both online and single player games.

In the 1.06 patch, which was released a few days ago, Rockstar seemingly severely affected the rate of ambient occlusion in RDR2. This has affected the versions on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Ambient occlusion, essentially, determines how the lighting looks, helping to make it look more realistic. And for a game which boasts incredible, life-like graphics, that's pretty important.

Thanks to Twitter user @Darealbandicoot, it's clear to see just how much this has affected the visuals of Red Dead Redemption 2. As of this moment, Rockstar has yet to comment on the issue, but they'll probably address it soon as more players begin to notice the subtle change.

Some players have reported other issues with the game since the patch was released, but as of now, this is the only one that's really been noticed. Rockstar has a lot planned for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online over the next year, so they'll probably have this fixed soon as they get ready to roll out even more content.

How do you feel about the issue? Has it affected your enjoyment of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

