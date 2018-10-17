Red Dead Redemption 2: Story length, new updates and more

10 days to RDR2

What's the story?

We now less than 10 days away from the release of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. With that, we have a ton of new information to discuss including how long the story is and some other gameplay features.

In case you didn't know...

The original Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010 on PS3 and XBOX 360. 8 years later, we are now ready to experience Rockstar's first true game for the current generation. Rockstar recently courted some controversy after stating that some staff had to work over 100 hours a week in the last few weeks before release.

The heart of the matter

We know that the main story of Red Dead Redemption 2 will last for about 60 hours. This is after 5 hours of the story was cut. That's a huge jump compared to the original Red Dead Redemption whose main story lasted around 18 hours and Grand Theft Auto 5 which logged in just under 30 hours.

In a recent article on The Vulture, we learnt that the main script for Red Dead Redemption 2 ended up clocking in at over 2,000 pages including side missions. We also learnt that around 1200 actors were used for the making of RDR2 and around 700 of them have dialogue. It took about 2,200 days of overall motion capture work (compared to 5 days for GTA III) which is just mindboggling.

The article also noted that there are over 200 species of animals in the game. Rockstar also noted that the most well-known actor in RDR2 is Graham Greene who is best knows for his role in Dances With Wolves as Kicking Bird.

What's next?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to release worldwide on 26th October 2018. From what we know so far, RDR2 could revolutionize what we expect from the concept of an open world.