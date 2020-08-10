Red dot sensitivity in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers players a variety of weapons, which, in a way, is the heart and soul of the game. It also features several attachments that players can use to enhance the stats of their weapon. And scopes are one of these necessary attachments.

Players need to equip a scope for engaging in long-distance combat, and the red dot is one of these scopes. In this article, we discuss all you need to know about red dot sensitivity.

All you need to know about the red dot sensitivity

Red dot is ideal for engaging in mid-range fights, and this scope can be equipped to most guns. The red dot sensitivity determines the pace of the scope's movement while aiming down at sight.

It is ideal to have the red dot sensitivity in the range of 70-85%.

Sensitivity is entirely subjective, however, and players should set them based on their personal preferences.

How to change the sensitivity of any scope in Free Fire

The game also provides a feature to alter the sensitivities of individual scopes. Follow the steps given below to change the same:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the Settings icon present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on the settings icon at the top of the screen

Step 2: The settings menu opens. Click on the sensitivity tab.

Press on the sensitivity tab present on the left side

Step 3: Players can drag the bar to adjust the individual sensitivities.

Settings in Free Fire that the players can adjust

Also, in case of any problem, players can reset their sensitivity settings to the default one by clicking on the reset button on the bottom-right corner.