Reddit post reveals upcoming free games on Epic Games Store

The collaboration between Epic Games and GTA 5 has already gained a lot of attention and traction in the video game market. The Epic Games Store started offering the title free of cost till 21st May, with the users also given the privilege to keep the game forever.

With countless fans rushing to claim the free GTA 5 copy, the servers crashed due to enormous traffic. However, Epic Games has resolved these issues and the server's status is finally reflecting online.

In the meantime, a new Reddit leak has revealed the upcoming free games that would be available on the Epic Games Store. In the upcoming weeks, the mysterious games section of Epic Games is expected to feature some exclusive titles.

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store

Image credits: Chandigariahn

As indicated in the image, Civilization VI, Borderlands, Ark Survival Evolved are the three games which can be claimed for free on the Epic Games Store in the future. The release dates of the games are mentioned below.

Civilization VI: May 21

May 21 Borderlands The Handsome Collection: May 28

May 28 Ark Survival Evolved: June 4

However, one shouldn't ignore the fact that at this juncture, it is just a leak that has surfaced on the internet. As it's not difficult to make such images, one can also prank the audience with fake screenshots. As of now, Epic Games haven't confirmed anything regarding this leak, meaning that the veracity of the news could well come under the scanner.

However, if the leaks were to be true, it would represent a significantly happy time for PC gamers, especially after being able to download GTA 5 for free.

If Civilizations VI is to be the next mysterious game, then the chances are high that the rest of the titles would be also featured under the free games section.