Redditor brings Squidward in Cyberpunk 2077 and the community is overrun with jokes

Character customization is one of the prime features in any role playing game like Cyberpunk 2077. Character customization allows players to create their avatar as per their choice in the game.

Character customization often results in unique character creations in a game. Players often use this feature to showcase their creativity when it comes to designing characters in a game.

Character customization in Cyberpunk 2077

Character customisation in Cyberpunk 2077 involves paying attention to minute details like hairstyles and hair color. Although it is an interesting feature to play around with, it isn't as immersive as other role playing games.

Contrastly, games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim do not offer such an immersive experience, Cyberpunk 2077 falls behind when compared to GTA: San Andreas, where players could customize hair styles, beards, and tattooes any time they wanted to while playing the game. For Cyberpunk 2077, this option is only available when players begin a new game.

Coming back to Squidward, it's just a meme that the redditor made in Photoshop to make fun of the character customization in Cyberpunk 2077. And Reddit being Reddit, the community took the meme in stride.

Redditors questioned which life choice would Squidward choose if he had to start the game. (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor noted that there were other games which had better character customization features. (Image via Reddit)

As mentioned before, there are other games as well which have better character customization options. In this regard, Cyberpunk 2077 has been somewhat of a disappointment.

Redditors even went on to complain that Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the most basic character customization options. (Image via Reddit)

But then again, knowing the way that CD Projekt RED has been handling the game and how committed they are to it, chances are there might be a few more additions to the character customization menu as the days go by.

Despite all the criticism, the game is off to a strong start. It may have disappointed in some aspects but overall the game is a pretty interesting mix of storytelling and gameplay mechanics as well.

The three different Lifepaths that players get to choose from have their own interesting plot lines in themselves. Even though they do merge after a point of time, they still have a few life path exclusive missions as the players progress through the storyline.