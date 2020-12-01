Redditor turns Among Us into a Gameboy game

Among Us has been, far and away, the year's most popular game, and now, someone has gone on to conceptualize a Gameboy version of it.

Gameboys have always been a nostalgic trip for kids of the 80 and the 90s. From Tetris to Mario to Pokemon, all these games hold a special meaning to every single individual who ever owned a Gameboy.

Among Us just got Gameboy-ed

An individual called Lumpy Touch on YouTube, made an animated video of how Among Us would look if it were on Gameboy, and it has to be said that it looks perfect. Be it the music or the pixelated animation, he got it absolutely right.

People in the Reddit community were taken on a trip down memory lane, and they sure seem to have enjoyed the journey as well.

Image via Reddit (r/Among Us)

Although this is a fan art, the music and the sound effects resemble the entire soundscape which came with the original Gameboys. And it's wonderful that someone took the time out to do that.

Now, the game in question might just be a fan art, but upon slight searching, a web browser version of Among Us was found. And it closely resembles the Gameboy version of Among Us.

Although the entire content is in Portuguese, it still does look fun to play, with the sound effects and all. The site can be found here.

Image via https://guimitomo.itch.io/amongus-gb-skeld

As the days have passed, the Among Us craze has gone through the roof. With almost everyone around the globe either playing or watching streamers play the game, Among Us shot to popularity in a very short span of time, and it looks likely to be up there for good.

People have come up with some really innovative crewmate and impostor plays in the game, and truth be told, one needs to be really smart to come up with plays like that.

Among Us can really help people sharpen their thinking skills. The game may look simplistic and easy, but it isn't easy and simple at all. There's a lot of logic involved, and that's what makes the game truly stand apart from the rest.