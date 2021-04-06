Free Fire players get access to new items and features through the various updates that the game comes up with. Not just updates, the title also releases redeem codes that players can utilize if they want to get their hands on cool items in the title.

Also read: What are Free Fire redeem codes, and how can they be used?

Redeem codes in Free Fire: Everything players need to know about free in-game rewards

Image via ULTIMATE VERSION (YouTube)

Redeem codes are simple alpha-numeric codes that players can use to get rewards offered by Free Fire. Players might not have sufficient Diamonds to utilize, so they can use these redeem codes to get access to the accessories offered by the Free Fire rewards.

Players can use the redeem codes by heading over to the official redemption site. Players must also know that the Free Fire redeem codes are only valid for a limited period of time. Players must also remember that certain redeem codes are meant for specific regions.

Players can follow the steps given below if they want to enjoy the rewards using the redeem codes:

Players have to first visit the Free Fire redemption site. They can click here to go to the site.

They have to then log in via Facebook, VK, Google, or Huawei. Their Free Fire accounts must be linked. Guest accounts will not work.

They will have to enter the redeem code in the box and click "Confirm." They will then have to click the "OK" button.

Players can collect the reward from the Free Fire mail section.

Note: Players may have to wait for 24 hours after confirmation to receive their reward. If a player notices that there is an error message on the screen after entering the code, they may have no way around it. The code has either expired or is not meant to be used in that particular region.

Also read: List of all rewards given away by Garena Free Fire through redeem code for hitting viewership milestone on their latest video